Even though actress Motsoaledi Setumo is cementing her place in the entertainment industry with her talent and self-confidence‚ she didn't always believe in herself.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE‚ Motsoaledi revealed that she was bullied in school which made her teenage years difficult to endure.

"In addition to everything that was going on‚ high school wasn't a breeze. You know how kids are growing up‚ kids are so mean and I had acne so they called me Lunch Bar face. It was just a mess‚ I had acne and I was so skinny and that wasn't an ideal combo."

Motsoaledi‚ who recently made her debut on The Queen said that she always knew she was beautiful‚ but didn't realise that the bullying caused her to focus on the acne instead of her beauty.

"They could tell that I was beautiful‚ it's just that I had acne so they made me focus on my acne instead of my beauty and my features. So for every compliment I would receive‚ people would find a way to sneak in a snide remark like‚ 'yeah she's pretty but she has acne or yeah she's pretty but she's skinny.