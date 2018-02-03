Excitement mounts ahead of Dancing with the Stars premiere

The excitement is mounting ahead of tomorrow night's premiere of Dancing with the Stars on M-Net.

The celebrities and their partners hosted a meet and greet with the media last night inside the glittering set and dance floor where the competition will be staged in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Judges including Tebogo Kgobokoe, Jason Gilkinson and Debbie Turner were present as were Kee-Leen and Duncan Irvine the executives of Rapid Blue, the production company responsible for the show as well as M-Net executives.