The end of Big Nuz? Danger launches own label amidst Afrotainment split

Speaking to Sowetan‚ Danger did not comment on the apparent feud between Tira and Mampintsha‚ explaining that he was focusing on launching 108 Entertainment.

"At the moment I am focused on my company 108 Entertainment‚ which will be launched soon."

With Danger now focused on 108 Entertainment and Mampintsha working on his own label‚ West Ink Records‚ there's confusion about the group's future.

Tira told TshisaLIVE that he could not comment on the group's future and he did not know how Big Nuz would manage their bookings or album plans. He referred all enquiries about the group to Mampintsha.

"I know that it has been long since they released an album and that is why people are asking me when they are going to release one. I issued the statement to stop people asking me about Big Nuz. It is up to Mampintsha and Danger decide what they want to do‚" he said.

He said he was saddened by the split but chose to focus on himself.

"It was not nice but I just looked after myself. I focused on my career and I think I have done well. I had a lot of success this festive season‚ so I am focusing on me."