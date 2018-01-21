Lady X tells SA love tale in her single

It took Lady X panic attacks, nervous spells, bouts of depression and fear to emerge as a spirited Afro-soul songstress.

The woman, who has made a name for herself in house

circles, ditched her record

label and the sound that made her popular for something sultry, sensual - but above all real.

Her single iGugu Lami -

accompanied by a beautifully shot video in Alexandra - strips her of all the glam, smokes and screens. It shows a loving couple in their shack in the township and being content with the little they have.

Lady X explains why she shunned the shiny mansion, snazzy wheels and the champagne life that have become a staple in today's music videos.

"I'm in South Africa. I'm not in Hollywood. I needed to be honest in my music and reflect our reality. It makes me sad to see so many artists mimic American artists when we have such rich cultures."

She shares what iGugu Lami is about. "The heart is every woman's pride and joy. Every woman has gone through heartbreak but, at the end of the day, we only have our hearts, it's our prized possession. So, when we go into relationships, I ask that please treat my heart with care because it has gone through so much, love it and respect it."

As part of shooting the video, she spent some time in the densely populated township opposite Sandton.

"Those women have gone through heartbreak, but they are happy with where they live. They have the love of the family and friends, and a sense of community.