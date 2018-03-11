Cool, calm and composed

The South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has a new sheriff.

Newly appointed head of stakeholder relations, Advocate Nkateko Maluleke, might be a pro in tackling celebrity legal matters, but he admits that his new office is not going to be a walk in the park.

Maluleke has been roped in to turn things around at the organisation.

"I manage all the relationships that we have with the music industry, including our sister companies.

"We look at Risa [Recording Industry of South Africa], Capasso [Composers, Authors and Publishers Association] and Samro, those are the relationships I manage.

"When you look at the industry as a whole, all the broadcasters, be it television or radio, those are relationships I manage as well," Maluleke says.

He has been in office for a month and says that he had to hit the ground running with the organisation of the upcoming Wawela awards.