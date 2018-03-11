Mmatema not giving up on music dream

There is an unmistakable poise to Mmatema Moremi. She carries herself with a regal flair, in person and on the screen. Yet when she speaks, she is frank and open, almost like a friend you have not seen for a while as she discusses her ascendance in the South African music industry.

Moremi came into the limelight after lucking out as runner up on the eleventh season of SA Idols. Shortly after, she signed a recording deal with Universal Music.

Determined to pursue a gospel career, she started her own company, Mmatema Moremi Media Productions. This did not derail her from her passion for music as she continued to perform.

"I've managed to get myself into gigs around the world. I've toured in the UK, USA and Swaziland."

In 2016 she headlined her own one-woman show at the South African State Theatre, an unprecedented achievement that no other SA Idols contestant has accomplished. "My fans have really supported me. Even at my last performance on Valentine's Day, they showed up," she shares emphatically.