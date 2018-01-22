Minnie Dlamini has once again addressed rivalry within the industry‚ admitting that she only does not see eye-to-eye with one person in the entertainment scene.

When asked if she still harboured dislike for any rival in the industry‚ Minnie told YFM that there was "probably just one" person she was feuding with.

"For sure. I wouldn't say (I was beefing with) a couple‚ probably just one."

Minnie didn't name the person or the reason for the feud but said that often things were blown out of perspective because there was no communication.