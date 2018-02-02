For sheer entertainment, please don't deny us a Zuma Sona

Opposition parties have been campaigning for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to be postponed until Jacob Zuma is removed and parliament given an opportunity to elect a new president.

This call is quite understandable; it is driven by noble intentions. Sona, after all, is the occasion in which the president of the republic spells out government programmes for the coming year. Indications are that Msholozi might not last long in the seat of power.

Consequently, whatever he says at the Sona in the name of charting out government's programme for the year ahead might just be hot air for which he cannot be held accountable.

In addition to the fact that Zuma might not be the CEO of South Africa Inc for much longer, there is enough evidence that he should have vacated that seat a long time ago. Thanks to the immense power his party wields in parliament, he survived.

Since its birth, the EFF has been campaigning on the illegitimacy of Zuma as president. The EFF was at its most strident on the fact that the president's conduct, especially with regard to Nkandlagate, was enough for him not only to be removed from his position as president, but put before the court for criminal prosecution.