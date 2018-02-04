Bubbly Sandra gets gospel music lovers spinning
When most of her peers are whipped into the gqom frenzy and other dance crazes, Sandra Mokoka has devoted her talent to gospel.
The newest addition to SA's huge gospel market is a bright and sassy 22-year-old Afda Live Performance graduate. Her mission is to rattle and shake up the industry.
She is out to prove that gospel is not just for people of a certain age, but she believes it can be just as fun and engaging as other offerings that generate as much noise and excitement.
Mokoka, from Polokwane, was plucked from obscurity when pop star Shekhinah, who studied with her at Afda, recommended that Universal Music executive Themba Mgcina go see her perform.
Mgcina didn't waste time to sign up the talent and this month, Kingdom Worship, Mokoka's debut album hits the shelves. It is produced by hitmaker Nqobile Mbatha.
The music explodes with energy and lively beats, loud in places, much like Mokoka's character.
The album is almost like a gratitude journal as she explains it: "Most of the time Christians ask for things from God and we don't say thank you enough. The truth is that we have victory in Christ without fighting."
The album has youthful tracks such as Hlolo which preaches victory and will keep listeners on their feet.
She acknowledges her destiny on Rea Leboga, thanking God for watching over her to being the young adult she is today.
"I'm happy that I found
my identity and purpose in Christ early. My Christian parents raised me under the authority of Christ."
She says she still enjoys her youth and is not forced to "grow up" or mature to be seen as appropriate for gospel.