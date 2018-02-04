Bubbly Sandra gets gospel music lovers spinning

When most of her peers are whipped into the gqom frenzy and other dance crazes, Sandra Mokoka has devoted her talent to gospel.

The newest addition to SA's huge gospel market is a bright and sassy 22-year-old Afda Live Performance graduate. Her mission is to rattle and shake up the industry.

She is out to prove that gospel is not just for people of a certain age, but she believes it can be just as fun and engaging as other offerings that generate as much noise and excitement.

Mokoka, from Polokwane, was plucked from obscurity when pop star Shekhinah, who studied with her at Afda, recommended that Universal Music executive Themba Mgcina go see her perform.

Mgcina didn't waste time to sign up the talent and this month, Kingdom Worship, Mokoka's debut album hits the shelves. It is produced by hitmaker Nqobile Mbatha.