Khanya brings healing to studio

There is something eerie about hearing the music of Khanya Greens.

That she is talented is not debatable, but no matter how hard I tried to shake it off, she sounded so much like Lira.

She delivers powerful vocals on some magnificent tunes and, interestingly enough, she is signed to Arthur Mafokate's 999 Music, the first stable that Lira was signed to when she started out.

Born Khanyisile Ngutshane in Johannesburg to struggle stalwarts Enos and Ann Ngutshane, she says she has always loved music, but seriously pursued it when she got to UCT (University of Cape Town) where she was in second year of her four-year theatre and performance degree.

"I had my first boyfriend then who broke up with me and left me hurt and disappointed," says. "I went and composed and recorded Uvalo on my laptop. It would be the very first song for me.