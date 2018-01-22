OPW now in Kayise Ngqula's firm grip

Kayise Ngqula began her reign as the host of Our Perfect Wedding surrounded by family and close friends last night.

The new television sensation took the reins of one of the most watched and talked about local programmes, instantly propelling her to stardom.

Ngqula hosted a thanksgiving dinner outside Johannesburg and watched her debut episode screened. She was generally well-received by viewers.

"I'm feeling nervous in a good way," she said a few hours before the programme aired. "I'm confident with my first episode. What needs to come through will come through in terms of what the host should be to the couple, and to the viewer."

Ngqula said there had been a lot of excitement as this was her first time on the job.

"The story is also special. The couple met a year ago and are getting married, [it] just goes to show how love has no boundaries."