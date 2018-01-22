OPW now in Kayise Ngqula's firm grip
Kayise Ngqula began her reign as the host of Our Perfect Wedding surrounded by family and close friends last night.
The new television sensation took the reins of one of the most watched and talked about local programmes, instantly propelling her to stardom.
Ngqula hosted a thanksgiving dinner outside Johannesburg and watched her debut episode screened. She was generally well-received by viewers.
"I'm feeling nervous in a good way," she said a few hours before the programme aired. "I'm confident with my first episode. What needs to come through will come through in terms of what the host should be to the couple, and to the viewer."
Ngqula said there had been a lot of excitement as this was her first time on the job.
"The story is also special. The couple met a year ago and are getting married, [it] just goes to show how love has no boundaries."
Ngqula wished she spoke more vernacular than English though. "At the back of my mind I had to remind myself that OPW is more black dominated and I should speak less English, but it's okay, the viewers know the language.
"There will be more vernacular as the episodes continue, it's not a Xhosa or a Zulu show, it's South African."
Ngqula took over from Lerato Zah Moloi who presented about four episodes after Nomsa Buthelezi and the ever-popular Thembisa Mdoda.
Ngqula said she hosted the thanksgiving reception for those who supported her from the time she was in the OPW presenter search competition she won last year.
She is also coming to terms with the punishing schedule that comes with the reality show. "There is no getting used to the travelling; it can get tedious and draining ... but I love what I do. I always prioritise the reason why I'm there."