Marvel movie costumes have South African inspiration

Award-winning costume

designer Ruth E. Carter is the woman behind the costumes and artefacts wowing audiences inBlack Panther, the Marvel film.

Visuals and trailers of the film have teased us enough, with specific focus on the

attention to detail found in the African aesthetic of the

costumes.

Carter said: "I just wanted to be very careful about how I represented the continent and the culture to make sure that I did not follow any of those rude stereotypes about what Africa was and what Africa wasn't.

"People think Africa is one big place, but in each part of the continent you have a whole new aesthetic, a whole new way of living, at the same time it is a very modern and progressive place in some parts."

This is how the Kingdom of Wakanda in Black Panther has been represented, being the most technologically advanced nation.