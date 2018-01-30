Friends share in Nomzamo Mbatha's success

To celebrate her impending graduation from the University of Cape Town in April, Nomzamo Mbatha was thrown a surprise party at the weekend.

Mbatha had been studying BCom Accounting full-time and completed her degree last year.

Close friends gathered at Bantry Bay in Cape Town to toast her success.

"When I stepped into the villa it took my breath away, the endless horizon was just magical in the many layers it showed.

"It reminded me of my late little sister, Carla. In my mind, it was Carla's view. She, along with my grandmother, dad and older sister were the people I longed to share the achievement with the most. They were all there in that endless view," Mbatha said.

Some of the guests included Khanyi Dhlomo, who delivered a speech, and rapper Anatii. DJ PH played on the decks.