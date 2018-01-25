Jerry Mofokeng pours his heart out over losing his friends Bra Hugh and Sandy Mokwena

Jerry said he heard about Bra Hugh's death during a lunch break on set and immediately retreated to his dressing room where he sobbed.

"I went to my dressing room and just cried. I sobbed. I don't think anyone knows how much I loved that man. I was devastated and just cried for what seemed like the whole day. I couldn't hold it back. My heart was broken."

Jerry said he was unable to shoot his scenes that day and has cancelled several other commitments to allow him time to deal with the loss.

"They called me for my scenes and I couldn't go. I was too emotional."

Jerry first met Bra Hugh while studying in New York. Bra Hugh heard Jerry was in the city and visited the theatre he was at and they chatted as if they were "back in Orlando‚ Soweto".

"He was one of my greatest friends and I don't know if he knew but he was one of my heroes. He always made time for me and he was a star so he didn't have to. He was a global star but treated me like his neighbour. We have really lost a great man and the thought of him going is hard to comprehend."