Bra Hugh left mark on world stage

Theatre director and creator of hit musical Sarafina!, Mbongeni Ngema, said: "Hugh was a lovely person with immense talent. I remember two weeks ago when I last spoke to him it was as though I am the one affected by the fact that he was sick and he felt bad for me.

"He was cracking jokes, laughing and appeared happy like he used to in the olden days when we used to work together. It is a great loss for the country and the world. May his soul rest in peace."

Other artists who made their way to Masekela's home yesterday included Jonas Gwangwa, Letta Mbulu,

Caiphus Semenya, Mandla Langa and old-time friend Lucky Radebe.

Born Hugh Ramapolo Masekela in KwaGuqa, Emalahleni, on April 4 1939, Masekela showed signs of musical greatness from a young age.

His life changed when Struggle hero Father Trevor Huddleston presented him with a trumpet. After reaching the heights of fame in South Africa, Masekela went into exile in the US.

Under the guidance of Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong, Masekela developed his unique style, feeding off African rather than American influences. His 1963 debut album was titled Trumpet Africaine.

In 1968 he released his seminal instrumental single Grazin' in the Grass, which reached the number one spot on the American pop charts and was a worldwide hit, launching him on the international stage.

He was part of the jazz cool set that included Miles Davis, Harry Belafonte, Fela Kuti, Marvin Gaye, Herb Alpert, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

He returned to South Africa in 1990 following the unbanning of liberation movements. He continued to release new music with No Borders released last year.