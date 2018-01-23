Legendary musician Hugh Masekela dies

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died at age 78.

Talent management company DreamCatcher, confirmed the news through a press statement, adding that 'Bra Hugh', as he was fondly known, passed away peacefully in Johannesburg, while surrounded by family.

The musician's team released a statement in October saying he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

The statement explained that the jazz veteran underwent eye surgery in March 2016 after the cancer spread, and had to go into theatre again in September 2016 as another tumour was discovered.