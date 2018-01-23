Historical moments in Bra Hugh Masekela's life

Jazz legend Hugh Masekela has died. When it comes to Bra Hugh’s illustrious music career, numbers say it all:

5 – the number of decades his solo career has spanned.

14 - The age advocator of equal rights in SA, Father Trevor Huddleston, provided Masekela with a trumpet.

21 – the age Bra Hugh left his home country SA to begin what would be 30 years in exile.

40 – Bra Hugh has released over 40 albums.

78 - His age at the time of death.

1939 - The year Bra Hugh was born in the town of Witbank.

1963 – The year his debut album Trumpet Africaine was released.

1990 – The year Bra Hugh returned to SA from exile.

2004 – His autobiography Still Grazing: The Musical Journey of Hugh Masekela was released.

2010 - He opened the FIFA Soccer World Cup Kick-Off Concert.

2015 – #WeaveMustFall according to #BraHugh as he caused quite a stir when he declared that he will not have pictures taken with women whose hair is not natural.

2017 – The year Bra Hugh was given an Honorary Doctorate by the University of KwaZulu-Natal for his contribution to music.

2018- The year Bra Hugh died.

5 Quick Facts

His US hits include Up‚ Up and Away and the album Grazin’ in the Grass (1968) which became number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

- He usually played in jazz ensembles

- He made guest appearances on albums by The Byrds and Paul Simon

- He had a hit in 1987 with Bring Him Back Home‚ which became an anthem for the liberation of Mandela

- In the 1980s he set up a mobile studio in Botswana and punted “mbaqanga”‚ a music style with Zulu roots that continues to influence musicians worldwide.