Historical moments in Bra Hugh Masekela's life
Jazz legend Hugh Masekela has died. When it comes to Bra Hugh’s illustrious music career, numbers say it all:
5 – the number of decades his solo career has spanned.
14 - The age advocator of equal rights in SA, Father Trevor Huddleston, provided Masekela with a trumpet.
21 – the age Bra Hugh left his home country SA to begin what would be 30 years in exile.
40 – Bra Hugh has released over 40 albums.
78 - His age at the time of death.
1939 - The year Bra Hugh was born in the town of Witbank.
1963 – The year his debut album Trumpet Africaine was released.
1990 – The year Bra Hugh returned to SA from exile.
2004 – His autobiography Still Grazing: The Musical Journey of Hugh Masekela was released.
2010 - He opened the FIFA Soccer World Cup Kick-Off Concert.
2015 – #WeaveMustFall according to #BraHugh as he caused quite a stir when he declared that he will not have pictures taken with women whose hair is not natural.
2017 – The year Bra Hugh was given an Honorary Doctorate by the University of KwaZulu-Natal for his contribution to music.
2018- The year Bra Hugh died.
5 Quick Facts
His US hits include Up‚ Up and Away and the album Grazin’ in the Grass (1968) which became number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
- He usually played in jazz ensembles
- He made guest appearances on albums by The Byrds and Paul Simon
- He had a hit in 1987 with Bring Him Back Home‚ which became an anthem for the liberation of Mandela
- In the 1980s he set up a mobile studio in Botswana and punted “mbaqanga”‚ a music style with Zulu roots that continues to influence musicians worldwide.
Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018, after a battle with prostate cancer. The family said in a statement that Bra Hugh had passed peacefully in Johannesburg, surrounded by his loved ones. In his last interview with TshisaLIVE, Masekela spoke about his views on death.