Tributes pour in for Bra Hugh Masekela

News of veteran musician Hugh Masekela's death has sent shockwaves through the nation on Tuesday morning.

Masekela who was fondly referred to as Bra Hugh died after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer.

Bra Hugh‚ who was 75-years-old was surrounded by his family and friends at the time of his death.

"After a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer‚ he passed peacefully in Johannesburg‚ South Africa‚ surrounded by his family‚" read a press statement.