Music legend Hugh Masekela was bedridden and apparently in need of oxygen in the days leading up to his death‚ leaving concerned friends‚ family and neighbours praying for the star.

The music veteran died in Johannesburg on Tuesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE outside the home of Bra Hugh's sister‚ family spokesperson Marang Setshwaelo confirmed the star was bedridden and was surrounded by family in the hours leading up to his death.

"He had cancer so he was not doing well. The family are naturally devastated."

Neighbours remembered Bra Hugh fondly and said the star would always greet them with a smile‚ even when he was obviously in pain.