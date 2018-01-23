South Africa

WATCH: 5 biggest hits from Bra Hugh Masekela we will never forget

By Chrizelda Kekana - 23 January 2018 - 12:26
Hugh Masekela belts out a tune at his heritage festival at Elkah Stadium, in Soweto. Antonio Muchave. © Sowetan
Hugh Masekela belts out a tune at his heritage festival at Elkah Stadium, in Soweto. Antonio Muchave. © Sowetan

Music legend Hugh Masekela touched the lives of millions of music lovers around the world for over six decades.

The star died in his Johannesburg home on Tuesday morning surrounded by family‚ after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer.

While tributes continue to pour in from around the world‚ fans have remembered the icon through his music‚ which spread hope and peace in turbulent times.

Here are just five songs from Bra Hugh that will be remembered forever:

Stimela

Albert on the Road; Musik: Hugh Masekela - Stimela, Hope (1999)

Thanayi

Hugh featuring thandiswa

Chileshe

Hugh Masekela; http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugh_Masekela A live version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-x3kttRoBg

Grazing In The Grass

"Grazing In The Grass" - Hugh Masekela (1968) The nicest cowbells ever! Album: "The Promise of a Future" Masekela was born in Kwa-Guqa Township, Witbank, South Africa. Following the 21 March 1960 Sharpeville Massacre—where 69 peacefully protesting Africans were shot dead in Sharpeville, and the South African government banned gatherings of ten or more people—and the increased brutality of the Apartheid state, Masekela left the country. He was helped by international friends such as Yehudi Menuhin, who got him admitted into London's Guildhall School of Music. During that period, Masekela visited the United States, where he was befriended by Harry Belafonte. He attended Manhattan School of Music in New York, where he studied classical trumpet from '60 to '64. In 1964, Myriam Makeba and Masekela were married, divorcing two years later. He played at the Monterey Pop Festival in '67 and became friends with Harry Belafonte. In '68 he made this number-one monster hit (4 million copies). He also played on Paul Simon's album Graceland and did the Graceland-tour. "Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." .

Khawuleza

South African Jazz

PHOTOS: Hugh Masekela, one of South Africa's greatest musicians

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela passed away peacefully in Johannesburg, while surrounded by family at age 78.
News
8 hours ago

Sal Masekela pays tribute to his father Bra Hugh

It is with heavy heart that I confirm that my father, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, has hung up his horn after a long battle with prostate cancer.
News
8 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Bra Hugh Masekela

News of veteran musician Hugh Masekela's death has sent shockwaves through the nation on Tuesday morning.
News
9 hours ago

Historical moments in Bra Hugh Masekela's life

Jazz legend Hugh Masekela has died. When it comes to Bra Hugh’s illustrious music career, numbers say it all: 5 – the number of decades his solo ...
News
8 hours ago

FROM OUR FILES: Hugh Masekela's love for South African languages

Hugh Masekela was terrified of losing his ability to speak South African languages during his 30 years in exile.
News
9 hours ago

Masekela's death an 'immeasurable loss' to SA - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Hugh Masekela on Tuesday at the age of 78.
News
8 hours ago

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela dies

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died at age 78.
News
9 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
X