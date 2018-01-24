I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over Bra Hugh

He proudly called himself "heritage captured" and explained that his resistance to things like weaves was because he believed Africa (and its cultures and heritage) was endangered.

"Africans‚ we are the only society in the world that imitate other cultures at the expense of our own. If we don't stop‚ we are going to disappear‚ we are going to be extinct."

The legendary musician said he was heartbroken and embarrassed by how far we had gone from who we are.

"Our history and heritage is the richest in the world and humanity and civilization started with us‚ so it's so embarrassing for me to find us where we are today. So I am now obsessed with imparting it‚ it's my duty."

English is a great language‚ but Bra Hugh emphasised that we needed to do everything in our power to avoid the death of our mother tongue.

"In fact there are children and adults today that are unable to construct a mere sentence in their mother tongue. It is very important to revive the knowledge of all those things."

Bra Hugh knew that "to whom much is given‚ much is required" aka pay it forward.

"I don't feel deserving of anything. I feel I owe. Because if I came from Japan I would have been a sushi chef or something. But I came from who I came from and that's why I am what I am."