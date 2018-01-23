South Africa

PHOTOS: Hugh Masekela, one of South Africa's greatest musicians

23 January 2018 - 11:46

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela passed away peacefully in Johannesburg, while surrounded by family at age 78.

We look back at the 'father of South African jazz,' Hugh Ramopolo Masekela's life in pictures.

Hugh Masekela quotes:

“I've got to where I am in life not because of something I brought to the world but through something I found - the wealth of African culture.” 

“I don't think what I do is influenced by suffering. I come from a talented people who are prolific in music and dance.” 

“I think it is incumbent on all human beings to oppose injustice in every form.” 

“My biggest obsession is to show Africans and the world who the people of Africa really are” 

 

“I lived for music since I could think.” 

 

“All my experiences removed geography from my world.” 

inspiringquotes

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela dies

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died at age 78.
News
2 hours ago

Sal Masekela pays tribute to his father Bra Hugh

It is with heavy heart that I confirm that my father, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, has hung up his horn after a long battle with prostate cancer.
News
1 hour ago

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018, after a battle with prostate cancer. The family said in a statement that Bra Hugh had passed peacefully in Johannesburg, surrounded by his loved ones. In his last interview with TshisaLIVE, Masekela spoke about his views on death. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

South African jazz musician Ramopolo Hugh Masekela has died. Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer in Johannesburg, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018. South Africans expressed their grief in a number of tributes. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Tributes pour in for Bra Hugh Masekela

News of veteran musician Hugh Masekela's death has sent shockwaves through the nation on Tuesday morning.
News
1 hour ago

Historical moments in Bra Hugh Masekela's life

Jazz legend Hugh Masekela has died. When it comes to Bra Hugh’s illustrious music career, numbers say it all: 5 – the number of decades his solo ...
News
1 hour ago

FROM OUR FILES: Hugh Masekela's love for South African languages

Hugh Masekela was terrified of losing his ability to speak South African languages during his 30 years in exile.
News
1 hour ago

Masekela's death an 'immeasurable loss' to SA - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Hugh Masekela on Tuesday at the age of 78.
News
1 hour ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
‘I don’t want to live past my time’ Masekela in his last interview with ...
X