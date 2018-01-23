PHOTOS: Hugh Masekela, one of South Africa's greatest musicians

Legendary musician Bra Hugh Masekela has died, his family said on Tuesday, January 23 2018, after a battle with prostate cancer. The family said in a statement that Bra Hugh had passed peacefully in Johannesburg, surrounded by his loved ones. In his last interview with TshisaLIVE, Masekela spoke about his views on death. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive