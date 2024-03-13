REVIEW | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max brings notable upgrades

South African consumers in the motoring mass market once hankered for German brands as symbols of aspiration. But the influx of increasingly attractive Chinese options continue to show that shoppers can have an enticing blend of style, rich standard equipment levels and plush cabin executions, without breaking the bank.
Sure, these brands may not have the outright pedigree, cachet or reputation of certain, long-standing marques in Mzansi.
But as evidenced by the sales figures, local buyers are loving what the likes of BAIC, Chery and Great Wall Motors have to offer. Chery expanded last year with a division named Omoda and will be introducing another nameplate soon, dubbed Jaecoo.
These new handles might take some time to get used to, but by now most shoppers are familiar with Chery and its Tiggo range of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles. We recently tested the Tiggo 7 Pro Max; a new model grade taking position atop the regular Tiggo 7 Pro on the hierarchy. In case you forgot, the Tiggo 7 sits between the B-segment Tiggo 4 and large Tiggo 8 in the Chery line-up.
The Tiggo 7 Pro Max boasts a substantial catalogue of enhancements over its lesser siblings. That includes a different grille design, with a glossy black polycarbonate weave.
Its headlamps were restyled, with a diamond-shaped impression, while the lower sill and side intakes on the bumper also underwent a subtle revision. There are new alloy wheel designs too. Inside, we noticed the restyled fascia and sportier front seat designs, with a one-piece backrest akin to those expected from a performance vehicle.
Of course, it is not billed as a model with truly sporting credentials, but there is a bit more in the power department versus the 1.5-litre Tiggo 7 Pro. The Tiggo Pro Max employs a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder unit, turbocharged to deliver 145kW and 290Nm.
Grunt is shifted via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. And for the first time in a Chery, there is an option of all-wheel drive. We tested the two-wheel drive version, however, which did show a propensity to chirp as its wheels scrabbled for grip off the line.
Acceleration is respectable – with a claimed 0-100km/h time of eight seconds on the dot. The road manners of the Chery are fairly polished, with a quiet cabin, confident steering and relaxed cruising abilities. Although its suspension damping leans towards the firm side, ride quality seemed bearable for the most part.
Loaded with standard features at an attractive price
Our biggest issues with the Tiggo 7 Pro Max related to simpler elements: there was no obvious off button for the automatic start-stop button, which worked very intrusively.
And the gear selector is not as intuitive as one would want. On certain occasions, we tipped it forward intending to engage reverse, only to find that it was still in drive despite the action.
Fuel consumption after a week of driving was 10l/100km, on the high side given the relatively compact displacement, but somewhat understandable considering the output of the motor. Perhaps buyers will learn to overlook certain quirks in time, because the generous extent of amenities included provides a lot to focus on instead.
We drove the Executive model (which is above the standard Distinction). There is absolutely nothing to want for from a specifications perspective. A panoramic roof, high-quality Sony audio system, 24.6-inch curved infotainment screen, wireless charging, leather upholstery, electrically-adjustable front seats and 360-degree camera system are all part of the deal. Those front seats are also heated.
The infotainment system works well, with an impressively clear display. A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who pulled us over on account of having a temporary license plate clearly knew his stuff, as he spoke “Hey Chery” into the cabin – summoning the in-car assistant. You can control certain aspects, such as the sunroof, by issuing the necessary command. Remote starting and an electronic tailgate are further highlights.
Chery also trumpets the air purification system in the vehicle, claiming that it offers N-95 levels of cleaning capabilities. And there is even more. The suite of driver assistance systems comprises an exhaustive 17 separate features.
From adaptive cruise control, to rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist, there is plenty to support the person behind the wheel. And if those are not enough to avoid a collision, take some consolation in the fitment of eight airbags (two more than the Pro); as well as a five-star rating in Australasian NCAP.
With pricing starting at R529,900 for the Distinction, topping off at R609,900 for the all-wheel drive Executive model, there is no denying that the Tiggo 7 Pro Max offers significant value for money.
The front-wheel drive Executive we tested costs R559,900. Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan. The first owner benefits from a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty – which is something we would like to see put to the test.
