Firms told to resume operations as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus as a pandemic as the number of cases now stands at more than 118,000 in 114 countries with 4,291 deaths.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they expected infections, deaths and a number of countries to climb even higher in the next coming days and weeks.

"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can characterised as a pandemic," said Ghebreyesus at a briefing that was live steamed late yesterday.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death," he said.

This while some vital industries in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work yesterday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited the area for the first time since the outbreak began.