Firms told to resume operations as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus as a pandemic as the number of cases now stands at more than 118,000 in 114 countries with 4,291 deaths.
WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they expected infections, deaths and a number of countries to climb even higher in the next coming days and weeks.
"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can characterised as a pandemic," said Ghebreyesus at a briefing that was live steamed late yesterday.
"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death," he said.
This while some vital industries in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work yesterday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited the area for the first time since the outbreak began.
The city of 11 million has been in lockdown since late January, but Xi's visit signalled the tide was turning in the government's favour as it fights to contain the virus that as of Tuesday had infected 80,778 people in China and killed 3,158.
Authorities elsewhere in China lowered emergency response levels to the epidemic and relaxed travel restrictions.
Drawing confidence from Xi's visit and falling new infections, the Hubei provincial government said public transport workers in Wuhan and those engaged in making medical supplies and producing daily necessities would be allowed to return to work.
Other industries that impact national or global supply chains can also return to work with permission from relevant authorities, it said. Wuhan accounts for 10% of vehicles made in China and is home to hundreds of parts suppliers.
While relaxing some restrictions, the Hubei government said curbs on transport in Wuhan would remain in place, and schools in the province would remain closed.
Qianjiang in Hubei also bucked a wider loosening trend, with authorities saying they would retain transport bans. Latest figures from the National Health Commission showed 24 new coronavirus cases nationwide, and 22 more deaths as of Tuesday.
