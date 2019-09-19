Invest in FTSE JSE Swix from as little as R150

A 60-year old, Sowetan reader from Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, who’s keen to invest in the FTSE JSE Swix has written to Money to find out more about and how she can invest in the index-tracker. Money unpacks.

Investing in the FTSE JSE Swix or Shareholder Weighted Index means investing in a fund that tracks this index. The index is made up of all the shares on the JSE.

The Swix differs from the regular FTSE JSE All-Share index in that it weights shares in the index in line with the amounts listed on a company’s shareholder register in South Africa, and excludes amounts held by shareholders on foreign exchanges.

This means companies that list their shares in SA and a foreign exchange will have lower weights in the Swix than in the All-Share index.

There is only one fund that tracks the Swix itself and three that track the Capped Swix where maximum weighting of a share is 10% of the fund. There are more that track the FTSE JSE Shareholder Weighted Top40 index or Swix 40. This is the index of the top 40 largest shares on the JSE – largest when the share price is multiplied by the number of shares in issue – that is weighted in line with shares registered in SA.

The one fund that tracks the FTSE JSE Swix index is the Sygnia Swix Index Fund. You can invest in this directly on the Sygnia website if you have a lump sum of R20,000 to invest or can invest R500 a month.

Old Mutual offers the Capped Swix index also for a R20,000 lump sum or R500 a month and you can invest online at www.oldmutualinvest.com.

Momentum also offers a Capped Swix Index Fund for a R2,000 lump sum or R250 a month. You can invest online at www.momentuminv.co.za.

The Satrix Capped Swix ALSI Fund is available on the Satrix Now platform and there are no minimum investment amounts.

Unit trusts only have one investment management fee and the fund may incur some trading costs – these are paid in the fund and reported jointly as the total investment cost.

The total investment cost of the Sygnia Swix Index Fund is 0.55% of your investment or 55c of every R100 you invest, on the Old Mutual fund it is 0.97%, on Momentum it is 0.59% and on Satrix it is 0.87%..

There are four exchanged traded funds (ETFs) and one unit trust fund that track the FTSE JSE Swix 40. ETFs are unit trust funds that hold a basket of shares but the fund itself is listed on the stock market like any other share. To buy them you need to use a stockbroker which can involve high costs and high minimum amounts.

Fortunately, there are some lower-cost investment platforms that offer access to ETFs and charge you a platform fee and lower brokerage fees. These can also accommodate much lower minimum amounts in a cost-effective way.