Know what your assets and liabilities are

The financial choices you make shape your overall net worth, which is a snapshot of your finances at any given time. Understanding what you own - your assets - compared to what you owe - your liabilities, is an important step in your financial journey.

However, because people have different ideas about how wealth is built, there can be conflicting ideas about what is an asset or liability.

“An asset is defined as something of value which can be used to generate a profit, an income or can be converted into cash. A liability is the debt you take on in the process of acquiring an asset or something of value, which means that there is a duty to repay the debt,” Anelisa Mti, advisory partner at Citadel, explains.

From an accounting perspective, a house, a car and cellphone would be deemed assets, while savings and investments are seen as immediate assets due to the interest earned on savings and dividends on investments, Mti says.

“For most people earning a salary, their biggest asset as well as their biggest liability would be their residence. People want to acquire a house as a form of security but to acquire the property you need to take out a bond or home loan paid over 20 or 30 years; this loan is a liability, she explains.

Keep in mind that it is possible to turn an asset into a liability and vice versa. A property can become a liability if you cannot afford its upkeep and take on additional credit with higher interest rates to maintain it.

Ester Ochse, product head at FNB Money Management explains that understanding the additional cost of owning an asset is important.

“You need to be able to repay the bond, pay rates and electricity as well as furnish the property, pay for insurance and other expenses like maintenance,” Ochse says.