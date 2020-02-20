'Sharp', the not-so blunt truth about financial literacy

In South Africa we use the word sharp to mean everything is alright and we usually try to share the message that everything is sharp here with the rest of the world.

But everything is not alright - not if we are honest about the finances of the country and in our households.

With our ever-increasing debt levels and deteriorating economic situation, we would hope that consumers would protect themselves by growing their savings, diversifying their investments and actively securing sufficient risk cover.

The reality, however, is that most of us depend on credit - both formal and informal - to assist us in tough economic times, primarily because of a lack of both financial planning and financial literacy.

In homes where families avoid speaking about the household finances, the likelihood of indebtedness increases and saving for retirement goes out the window. The failure to budget contributes to financial burdens cycling through generations.

This reality exposes the gaps in our decision making, the lack of awareness of financial planning and the complex manner in which information on financial services is offered.

You must however be cautious not to think that if you are financially literate it means you don’t need financial advice.

You are financially literate when you understand the purpose of the financial product and its risks and rewards. Financial advice is about assessing the suitability of the product to meet your investment goals.

Due to the lack of financial advice many consumers use savings products, such as bank accounts, that over time reduce their purchasing power, rather than investing in investment products designed to grow their savings to meet their long-term goals.

So, how do we get everything to be sharp?