Six things to help you decide: square bond or invest?

If you hate having debt, paying off a home loan early to save on interest can easily become an obsession. But should you be pumping every spare cent into your bond at the expense of investing?

Ideally, you should compromise by paying a bit extra into your home loan while at the same time investing in other asset classes over the long term. If you must decide between putting extra cash in your bond or investing it, here’s what you need to consider:

The interest rate

What are you paying in interest on your home loan versus what could you be earning in interest from an investment?

If the interest rate on your home loan is more than 10%, paying extra into your bond gives you a guaranteed annual return of 10% or more, says Brendan Dunn, a certified financial planner at Verso Wealth. “Employees of the big four banks, however, receive prime less 2% on their home loans. In most cases, it makes sense for them to invest rather than put extra in their bond. An SA multi-asset income fund or one with more exposure to equities is likely to beat a return of 7.5% or 7.75% over time,” he says.

While paying extra into your home loan will always save you interest, investment returns are typically not guaranteed – markets or your fund manager can perform poorly. However, with enough exposure to equities over the long term, you should earn returns in excess of the interest rate.

Saving tax

If you’re paying income tax, especially at a rate of more than 35%, you should consider the tax saving if you contribute to a retirement fund. Any tax saving could then be injected into your home loan.

Gerrit Viljoen, a certified financial planner at Ultima, says if you are paying tax at a rate of more than 35% it makes sense to make use of the maximum tax deduction of 27.5% of your remuneration or taxable income, to a maximum of R350,000.

“This saving can then be utilised to pay extra into the bond, gaining the huge effect of reducing the interest and paying off the bond far quicker.”

The problem is that many people don’t use the income tax savings to invest or reduce their bond, Viljoen says. Instead the savings disappear in their daily expenses.

Gielie de Swardt, the head of retail distribution at Sanlam Investments, says a retirement annuity (RA) offers several benefits other than a tax refund on annual contributions. “You pay no tax on interest, dividends or capital gains while you remain invested in an RA; you enjoy protection against creditors and protection against yourself because you can’t touch the money until you’re 55.”