Don't condone crime no matter what
I read with horror that some of the neighbours in Bathobile Mlangeni's neighbourhood in Soweto condone what she has done. Some went as far as justifying her greedy actions by saying "the money was insured anyway".
Reading those comments it explained why we have so much crime. Her family are busy saying she's "too religious" to commit such crime. People are finding strange excuses to defend her actions.
Some on Twitter went as far as saying "she stole white people's money", so no big deal, according to their comments. These are people who still live in Dark Ages because black people own businesses these days.
When I read that nonsense I understood why criminals are hero worshiped in some neighbourhoods.
Crime is crime. The moment you justify it, you're not different from those criminals. Are we headed for a situation where people are going to justify cash-in-transit heists?
We need no reminder that such criminals have killed innocent people working to look after their families.
We're headed for a serious moral dilemma. I've never been the one who defend criminals by saying "poverty forced them to commit crime".
It's sad that police are sleeping on the job as usual. There's no doubt in my mind she's communicating with some of her family members. Authorities are busy bugging phones of people for political reasons instead of using that technology to nab people like Mlangeni.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
