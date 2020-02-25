Don't condone crime no matter what

I read with horror that some of the neighbours in Bathobile Mlangeni's neighbourhood in Soweto condone what she has done. Some went as far as justifying her greedy actions by saying "the money was insured anyway".

Reading those comments it explained why we have so much crime. Her family are busy saying she's "too religious" to commit such crime. People are finding strange excuses to defend her actions.

Some on Twitter went as far as saying "she stole white people's money", so no big deal, according to their comments. These are people who still live in Dark Ages because black people own businesses these days.

When I read that nonsense I understood why criminals are hero worshiped in some neighbourhoods.