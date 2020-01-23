Four in court for planning to bomb ATM at Mpumalanga petrol station

A tip-off led police to foil alleged plans by a gang in a bakkie to blow up an ATM with explosives at a petrol station in Mpumalanga.

Three suspects appeared in the Mdutjana magistrate’s court on Tuesday - a day after their arrest, when they were spotted near the filling station in Siyabuswa, near KwaMhlanga.

"The trio’s court appearance came as a result of information that police received from community members with regard to suspects who were armed with explosives and were conniving to commit crime," said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

The gang, five in total, was travelling in a grey Nissan 1400 bakkie.