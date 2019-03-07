Plan and budget to achieve financial freedom in your lifetime

Planning is required for most tasks in life, especially if you want to be successful. We even have to plan our journey to work these days. The key to your success is your willingness to act to make your plan a reality.

Most of us dream about becoming financially independent one day. Financial freedom is when you have built up enough assets to generate income to cover your living costs for the rest of your life. This is the moment you can choose to work for fun and not for money.

If you want financial freedom, start by deciding what is important to you and then set goals to achieve this objective. Some people want to be financially free at age 40, whereas others are comfortable retiring at age 60. Some people never want to stop working.

It is important to realise that every decision you make now has an impact on your future.

If you buy the economical hatchback car and not a sports car, you will have more money to invest for future goals that may include holidays, education or a property.