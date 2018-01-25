A budget shows you where your money goes

A budget can help regardless of your income level.

The other myths, according to Magwegwe, are:

To debunk these myths, Magwegwe suggests that you recognise that a budget is no more than a spending plan; just listing what you spend your money on.

All you need to draw up a budget is a pen and some paper where you can write down the things you spend money on daily, weekly or monthly.

"Whether you are rich or not it is good to know where your money is going. And if you want to know where your money is going, you must write it down," Magwegwe said. "If you don't know where your money is going then you can never be in control of your financial situation.

"Once you know where your money is going, you can direct or redirect where it should go instead.

"So if you are paying too much on entertainment you can redirect that to savings or towards clearing debt."

If you prefer pen and paper, you need to draw up a column that records all the income you get each month, usually your salary or wages.

Include any other income you might earn.

It is advisable to list these sources of income and number them as income 1, 2 or 3 and so on, so that you track each source of income. Then total up your income.