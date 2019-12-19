Land grabbers this time confident they are home to stay

It is just 11am at an informal settlement called Anglers - named after the railway station closer to it in Lenasia, southern Johannesburg.

Yellow dust fills the air on the hill along the R558 and the heat is intense.

Under such forbidding weather conditions, some of the residents are hard at work, building shacks.

Two men in blue overalls are laying the foundation for a new shack. The portion of the land in which they are building has already been marked with a fence.

A Toyota Conquest hatchback is parked not far from the shack. New corrugated iron sheets are piled on the side as the men sweat in the sun.

They refused to talk to Sowetan and referred us to a neighbour.

At the door of the neighbour's shack, stood little girl of about five years of age. She was home alone. Her mother works every day and is unable to take her to a créche, the neighbours told us.