Why some households are financially well

Only one in four South African households are financially well – and their secret isn’t in earning high incomes or knowing some investment secret.

The key to their success is that they manage their money well, according to the eighth Momentum/Unisa Household Financial Wellness Index released last week in Johannesburg.

The index shows that only 25.5% of households are financially well, while 44.1% are financially exposed, 28.6% are financially unstable and 1.8% financially distressed.

Financially exposed households can become unstable if something happens, such as an unexpected expense or they make poor decisions, and financially unstable households are in danger of becoming distressed if another incident occurs. Financially stressed households require outside assistance to make ends meet and are likely to miss payments.

So, what are financially well households doing right?

They are taking control of their finances, the researchers say, one of the crucial components of financial wellness, and one of the ways households can manage events in and out of their control.

The researchers call it personal empowerment capability. It is closely tied to financial literacy – what you know – and what you do with your resources to manage or improve your financial wellness.

According to the survey, “a certain set of financial activities are the secret ingredient to turning a household’s inputs (education and personal empowerment capability) into better outputs”.