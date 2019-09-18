Who pays when you get sick on a business trip?

Bonitas Medical Scheme also offers cover for international emergencies on all but its entry-level BonCap option, Lee Callakoppen, the principal officer, says. This is provided for up to 90 days per trip, no matter how many trips are made during the year, and is limited to R5m per person, she says.

It is subject to certain exclusions (such as pre-existing conditions, which are limited to R100,000, and certain dangerous sporting activities).

The cover does include mandatory vaccine expenses that you need if this is a condition of travel to your destination, emergency medical expenses, medical evacuation and transport, hospitalisation, outpatient and inpatient treatment, optical and dental expenses and travel assist services.

“You must notify your scheme if you are travelling internationally,” cautions Callakoppen, “as you often need to activate the international travel cover before you travel.”

This is because the cover is usually underwritten by an insurer that needs time to activate the policy, she says.

Further, your medical scheme will then be able to provide you with the information on any vaccinations you require, as well as details on who to contact in case of an emergency abroad.

Callakoppen highlights the importance of checking with your medical scheme to see what you are covered for as cover varies from one insurer to another.

However, as an employee, you might not be willing to use your personal medical benefits for a business trip, says TIC, the travel insurance specialist at Santam. “And does business in its duty of care have a right to expect that?”

TIC says your medical scheme’s cover might not be adequate. “Cover offered by medical schemes is usually limited to some medical cover and then terms vary. Some might say you need to pay and claim on return, some might cover only at the SA scale of benefits.

“Claims are incurred in foreign currencies, therefore this limits cover substantially.

“Further, your travel benefit on a medical scheme is limited to medical cover. Other important travel-related risks like cancellation cover and luggage cover are not included in the benefit.”

Most of the time, employers buy a comprehensive travel insurance policy for the traveller, TIC says. This is either an individual policy or a corporate policy that the business buys for all employees travelling on behalf of the business.

“We seldom come across a company that does not use travel insurance to cover and protect employees on business travel,” TIC adds.

Even though the onus is on your company to cover you for business travel, take a look at the policy.