Discovery Health hikes contributions by up to 10.9% for 2020

Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) has announced a weighted average annual contribution increase of 9.5% for 2020.

The health insurer says the 2020 contribution increases for each of its plans reflects the underlying medical inflation for Discovery Health Medical Scheme, with adjustment for plan-specific experience where required.

The contributions for members of the Priority, Saver, Smart, Core and KeyCare plans will increase by 8.9%, while the contributions for members of Coastal plans will increase by 9.9%, reflecting the higher claims inflation on these plans.

The contributions for members of the Executive, Comprehensive and lowest income band of KeyCare Plus will increase by 10.9%, reflecting the significant differences in claims inflation on these plans when compared with the rest of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme plans, the company said.

Increases in the cost of healthcare claims can be attributed mainly to more members needing to use healthcare services, and members making use of these services more frequently, DHMS says.

Dr Jonathan Broomberg, CEO of Discovery Health, provided examples of these increases, citing higher chronic-related claims as a significant contributor in the demand for healthcare and demand-side inflation.

“Claims data for DHMS indicate that the incidence of chronic conditions has increased by 48% over the past 10 years due to the impact of lifestyle diseases on the medical scheme population in general. Members with chronic conditions claim four times more than healthy members, and are more likely to require hospital admissions related to their condition, which adds to the cost of medical scheme claims,” says Dr Broomberg.

He says medical inflation is the year-on-year increase in the cost of healthcare claims and is a critical consideration for medical schemes. “Increases in the annual cost and number of claims have a significant impact on a medical scheme’s ability to provide affordable cover for healthcare services on an ongoing and sustainable basis.”

Discovery Health estimates total medical inflation for 2019 at between 10.5% and 12.5%, with the variance due to utilisation trends on the different health plan options.