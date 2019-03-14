Understanding your first payslip

It is very exciting to negotiate your first cost-to-company (CTC) salary package when you enter the world of work.

Often, you've started plotting how to spend the money long before it's even paid into your account, but if you don't understand what CTC is, you could be in for a nasty surprise.

The joy of being employed may be short-lived when an SMS arrives on payday and what has been paid into your account is very different to what you thought you would receive. Take a step back and understand the difference between CTC and net income, what benefits you do or don't have and the deductions that will come off your salary.

Jane Hugo, 2018 Financial Planner of the Year, says CTC is the total amount of money your employer spends on you in a year.

The amount it spends on you could include some or all of the following:

Your salary;

A 13th cheque;

Contributions to a retirement fund on your behalf;

Contributions to a medical scheme on your behalf;

Group life cover which you enjoy without having to undergo medical tests or filling in questionnaires;

Life cover beyond group life cover on an individual basis with medical tests and questionnaires;

Income protection premiums;

Lump-sum disability premiums;

A travel allowance;

A company vehicle;

Bulk-bought insurance for your vehicle;

Bulk-bought private insurance;

Accident insurance; and

Life assurance that pays out if your spouse dies.

Your total cost-to-company package will also include amounts that are deducted for tax (pay-as-you-earn or PAYE), what you are paid when you are on leave and may include amounts allocated to an annual bonus, André Lindeque, consultant at wealth and financial advisory firm GTC, says.