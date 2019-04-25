Medical scheme cover vs health insurance: How to save costs

In tough economic times you have to look for ways to cut your costs. You may be able to save costs on your medical scheme cover, but you need to be careful how you do.

Alexander Forbes Healthcare Services says usually only 2% to 3% of the members it advises change their medical scheme plans, but last year more than 5% did, and so far this year, the average is 6.7%. Of those 3.8% downgraded their options.

Tracy Janssens, branch head at Alexander Forbes Health, says the weak economy is the reason for many people downgrading – in some families there have been retrenchments and others are just finding high-cost plans unaffordable.

Health expenditure inflation has over the past five years risen faster than consumer inflation by up to 4%. This year contribution increases for some schemes were above this long-term average, Janssens says.

She says Alexander Forbes Health advisers, however, managed to save families on average R1,630 by recommending suitable options for them.

Plans which offer good hospitalisation, with a small day-to-day benefit are most popular and many members are ditching lifestyle programmes for more healthcare benefits, she says.