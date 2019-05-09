Vital to understand why you pay excess when you claim

Paying for insurance while nothing goes wrong can feel like throwing money down a bottomless pit. However, tragedy can strike at any time and you want to be sure you’re safe rather than sorry.

So why, when you are in an accident or suffer damage to or theft of valuable items, do you have to pay for your claim to be honoured?

The amount that your insurer demands before settling your claim is called the excess.

Sometimes your heart will sink when you must dock up - for instance if the claim value is R8,000 and the excess is R4,500, you will only have R3,500 to replace or repair something to the value of R8,000.

Other times, however, when a car's repair cost goes over a hundred thousand rand, an excess of R4,500 seems quite palatable. Or worse still, if you are in a serious car accident and the car is deemed a write-off, an excess of R4,500 seems like a small price to pay for the insurance company paying the bank the remainder of what you still owe - which could be hundreds of thousands of rand.

It is important to understand what this excess is, how it works and why you must pay it.

What is an excess?

The office of the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance says an excess is the uninsured portion of your loss or that portion of the claim you must pay for. "When the amount that is claimed is less than the excess, no payment will be made by your insurer."

That may be clear, but what is the point, you may ask?