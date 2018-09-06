Beware of scams when investing in unlisted companies

Investing in unlisted shares or private equity can deliver good returns if you invest in reputable unlisted public companies, but you need some expertise to avoid investing in lemons.

Many an investor has lost money after falling for promises of fantastic returns from yet-to-be-listed companies because they have failed to interrogate how those returns could be made.

Relying on a qualified, experienced adviser is wise, but not checking out your adviser's credentials can lead to losses.

This is what Tshego*, a metal-lurgist working for a mining company, discovered when she took advice from Sandro Veloza and invested about R123 500 in unlisted shares.