Online banking fraud still SA's biggest problem

Internet banking fraud was the biggest source of complaints about banks for the third year in a row, but in 80% of these cases the Ombudsman for Banking Services found in favour of the banks.

This is according to the ombud’s latest annual report released yesterday.

ATM-related complaints were the second-biggest category of complaints the ombud dealt with, followed by complaints concerning credit cards.

These were also the top three types of complaints in the previous year under review.

Internet banking, ATM- and credit card- fraud account for 48% of complaints to the banking ombud’s office, the ombud says.

“We have continued to receive a steady, daily stream of complaints from people who have been victims of fraud and it seems the end of this trend is nowhere in sight,” ombud Reana Steyn says in the 2018 annual report, which was released yesterday.

As banks are increasingly offering easy-to-use accounts you can operate from your phone or computer, fraudsters too have upped their attempts to fleece you, often by tricking you into revealing crucial bank details.

When banks can prove you fell for a scam and gave away your account PIN, password or one-time pin (OTP), your complaint is unlikely to succeed.