KZN education department condemns torching of its offices

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned the torching of its education district offices in Umgungundlovu. It is suspected that the fire started on Wednesday night.

MEC Kwazi Mshengu said it was shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour.

“This is the same infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth. This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery and syllabus coverage," Mshengu said.

KZN education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the cause of the attack is not yet known.

"We can confirm that our district offices were badly destroyed by fire. This includes important administration documents, computers, and other administration equipment,” he said.

The department called upon the law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators of "this senseless destruction of property, criminality and sabotage".