Investing in ETFs a good way to build wealth

Building wealth means developing good financial habits like investing regularly in a diversified range of investments and focusing on the long term.

Unless you know the share market well and have enough money to buy a stake in a range of shares, choosing your own shares is not an easy option.

Unit trusts offer you easily accessible, diversified investments, because professional fund managers choose the shares, bonds and listed property investments for you. They try to beat the market, but sometimes fail and sometimes underperform for long periods before delivering good returns again. It is hard to identify the managers who will consistently deliver good returns.

Now you can buy exchange-traded funds or ETFs as you would buy a single share, as they are listed on the JSE.

“ETFs trade like any other normal share on the main board. The difference is, instead of giving you access to the performance of a single company, ETFs give exposure to multiple companies,” Mike Brown, managing director of etfSA, an investment platform for ETFs, says.

ETFs give you easy, low-cost access to the returns a share market can deliver because ETFs track the fortunes of a “basket” of shares through an index, like the index of all the shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange or the top 40 largest shares. Some ETFs track “baskets” of bonds or commodities like platinum or palladium.

Funds that track an index are known as passively managed because there are no fund managers actively selecting shares.