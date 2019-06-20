Why you need to plan for retirement in advance

The consequences of failing to save enough for retirement are generally life-changing, such as a massive drop in standard of living, which is the reality for most South Africans. Only around 6% of South Africans retire with enough money to live off until they die. The rest become dependant on their families or the state, which pays a monthly pension of only R1,780.

Salie Petersen, a financial adviser with Alexander Forbes, says we tend to put more thought and effort into buying a car than we do into planning for retirement, a season of your life which may last 30 years.

Before buying a car, we typically research makes and models, examine the specs of the car, consider the mileage, fuel consumption and financing options. Yet our approach to retirement is not as analytical.

Petersen says this is probably because retirement is not tangible, like a car, and therefore it’s challenging for us to keep it “front and centre” in the years leading to retirement.

But if you’re five years from retirement, you have only 60 pay days left to make a difference to your retirement income. Once you retire, you will have to cater for at least another 180 pay days (assuming you live only 15 years in retirement), living off what you have saved in the run-up to retirement. Many people who reach retirement age, however, are living much longer.

This is why planning for retirement has to start when you start earning an income, and not five years before retirement. And when you reach retirement day, you need to be prepared to make a host of important decisions.