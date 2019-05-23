Make sure your funeral cover don't let you down

The last thing you need over and above the despair of losing a loved one is the stress of finding money to pay for a funeral because a service provider has not honoured its obligations to pay out.

The point of a funeral policy is to make provision for the dreaded day that one of your family members or dependants dies, and as long as you pay your agreed premiums and adhere to the terms and conditions you should expect to be covered.

The Ombud for Financial Services Naresh Tulsie has released two determinations that highlight the dangers of taking out cover for a funeral with an unregistered financial services provider.

In both instances, residents of Khayelitsha in Cape Town were left empty-handed when a loved one died and they claimed their funeral benefit.

The Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (Fais) Act aims to protect you by prescribing rules on how companies or individuals should provide financial advice and services. One of these requirements is that an entity or person who provides financial advice or a service must be a registered financial services provider, who meets certain requirements.

Burial societies, which operate like stokvels, are exempt from registering as financial services providers and, while you may face some risks that you won’t get paid as promised, they typically work well in communities whose members know each other well.

But you should only take out a funeral policy from a registered financial services provider whose policies are underwritten by an insurer. If not, as the two complaints to the ombud show, you risk not being paid when a family member dies or leaving your family to face paying out of pocket for your own funeral.