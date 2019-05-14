Key things you may not know about funeral cover

If you want to provide for your family after your death, using funeral cover to do so is expensive. You may have to jump more hurdles to take out life cover and it might take longer to pay out after your death, but your premiums will typically buy more cover for your family than a funeral policy will provide.

A group policy can save you lots

If you are offered funeral cover as a group benefit, it is likely to save you in premiums.

Andrew Codd, divisional director of emerging consumer market products at Liberty, says premiums can be anything from 25% to 50% cheaper, and Lee Bromfield, CEO at FNB Life, estimates they will be about 30% cheaper.

Berniece Hieckmann, head of product and client solutions at Metropolitan, says as group cover is typically compulsory for all the members of the group, the insurer will cover both the healthy and unhealthy lives.

Individual policies are more likely to be taken out by people who are or have family members who are unhealthy or older and are more likely to submit claims early.

The insurer will need to charge higher premiums to fund these claims, says Hieckmann.

Felix Kagura, head of life assurance at Standard Bank, says it is easier for an insurer to estimate the risks it faces in a restricted group. Typically, a group funeral policy covers you and your immediate family only, not your extended family.

Hieckmann says group policies cover you only until you leave the group - for example, when you retire or cancel your bank account, your cover ends. Therefore, most policyholders pay premiums and never claim and the insurer can use the money to charge lower premiums, she says.

Codd and Bester say group policies are repriced annually based on the claims experience and the average age and living standards of the employees covered, but individual policy premiums and increases are set at the start of the policy. Individual policy premiums are based on age, which means they may be cheaper than group policies when you are younger, but more expensive when you are older.

Insurers also say group policies are cheaper to administer, the commissions brokers earn are lower and there is less advice.

Premium patterns affect price

Don't only compare the starting premium you are quoted, but ask how premiums may increase in future, says Codd. He suggests you ask what the premium will cost in five years' time.

Bromfield says two insurers may offer you the same cover and the same premium, but one may increase premiums by 10% annually, while the other increases by 5% annually, or one increases the cover amount annually and the other does not.

Initially they look the same but eventually you may pay for more or be covered for less in real (after inflation) terms depending on which product you choose.

Some policies' premiums increase at higher rates each year as you age, so premiums may start low but have high annual increases, says Codd.