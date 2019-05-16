Be honest and sure your insurer will pay a claim

The case in which Momentum initially declined to pay Nathan Ganas’ widow his life insurance because he did not disclose that he had blood sugar, has highlighted the vital importance of making full disclosure when you apply for cover.

But don’t assume that if a broker helps you apply for cover, the disclosures are his or her problem.

The outcry over the fact that Ganas did not die of any blood sugar-related illnesses, but was gunned down at his Shallcross, Durban home in a botched hijacking, saw Momentum create a benefit for violent deaths and pay the widow out.

But the case highlights the fact that insurers can and will deny your claim if you fail to disclose all the information they ask for because it prevents them from assessing the risks properly.

If you think applying for life or disability cover through a broker protects you if you fail to disclose important information, think again.

Nedbank’s Isaac Manicus says in the latest newsletter of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers there is a misconception that using a broker protects you from misrepresentation or non-disclosure of key information.

“It’s essentially a two-way street. The insurer has obligations towards you, and you, in turn have an obligation to make sure the broker and insurer get full and honest representations.”

Manicus says that insurers have an obligation to tell you which questions are important for them to calculate risk. The financial services provider may not reject your claim if the non-disclosure would not have had a material effect on its ability to determine your risk.