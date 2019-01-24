What to ask a financial adviser

A financial adviser can add real value to your life by helping you cover your risks and build wealth over time.

But only if the adviser is suitably qualified to give advice and is not commission-driven or charging excessive fees that erode returns. Before you sign on the proverbial dotted line, ask a prospective financial adviser these three questions:

What are your qualifications?

A financial adviser who holds a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation has met the highest standards for financial planners in terms of ethics, integrity and experience, says Sue Torr, an advocate and the MD at Crue Invest.

Anelisa Mti, an advisory partner at Citadel, says an adviser with the CFP qualification is competent in various aspects of financial planning - such as investments, tax, estate planning and insurance - and continuously keeps at the top of his or her game.

"However, advisers also need to have a broader and deeper knowledge of a more general nature to be able to apply judgment and wisdom when offering advice. Look for an adviser who might be able to identify with your personal circumstances and help you reach your financial goals."

It's about finding the right fit for you, says Torr. "Financial planners operate within a range of different types of practices so it's important to find one that meets your needs. For example, some deal only with high net worth individuals who are nearing or in retirement. Others focus only on risk cover or personal insurance. Some firms are general practices which deal with investments, risk and estate planning."