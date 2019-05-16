Rogue cops offering accused 'get out of jail cards' for a fee, warn police

Beware of criminals posing as police officers offering to help get an arrested friend or relative released from custody in exchange for cash - it's a scam.

That's the warning issued on Thursday by police who said the scam had emerged over the past few weeks in the Eastern Cape.

"These faceless criminals are phoning relatives of the arrested suspects whom they know are desperately seeking help to have their loved ones or friends released from police custody," said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

"These heartless and unscrupulous individuals pretend they are bringing solutions to cases that are being investigated by the police."

The criminals use fake names and ranks, introducing themselves as senior police officers who can help, in exchange for money.

He said only a court could order the release of a suspect from custody, and only under certain conditions.