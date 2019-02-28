Your ability to earn an income is your biggest asset, safeguard it

Your ability to earn an income is your most valuable asset, whether you're a young graduate, employed by a company or a business owner.

Not only is it the cornerstone of your financial future, it also assists you to accumulate assets over your working life.

Despite this, about 14 million households face a combined insurance shortfall of almost R29 trillion should the family breadwinner lose their income through death or disability, according to the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa.

"Most people feel that insurance policies take too much of their salaries. They want to enjoy their money while still alive and not give it all away to insurance companies. They mostly think of the now and not the future," Busisiwe Moeng, an adviser with Outsurance, says.